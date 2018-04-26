Hillary Hinderliter

JV traveled to Lawrence High School to play a double header April 16.

The Blazers took the first game against the Lions 13-0 in five innings. Angelina Gear recorded 7 strikeouts. Highlights include: Kailani Donham scoring all four at bats of the game including an in the park home run; and Bailey Bias three doubles.

The second game got off to a slower start with hitting, but Blazers scored two runs in the secibd to take the lead 2-0. The Lady Blazers took game #2 20-3.

Lauren Lundy did an exceptional job on the mound for the first time this season. She recorded four strike outs and only allowed three hits. Highlights include: Angelina Gear and Kylie Lee each hitting a triple; Mia Vallery reaching and scoring each at bat; Caeley Billings finding a way on base all 5 at bats; Scored 11 runs in the 6th inning.

“I’m so proud of these girls, if you see them be sure to congratulate them on a 6-0 start to our season,” said Hillary Hinderliter, coach.