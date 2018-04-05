The Blazer’s traveled to SMDAC to play on a wet, cold and very muddy night last night March 29.

”We thought it was going to be a beautiful night (not raining), but the rain kept coming and the field got muddier and muddier,” said Joanne Calvin , coach.

Although it made the pitching conditions tough for Emma Crouch, the Blazers had no problem drilling the ball.

“We are very proud of Emma for fighting through five innings of abnormal mound conditions for a W. In game one, it took an inning to get going offensively and defensively, but then with walks, hit by pitches and bombs, the runs went on the board.

Gabby Schultz went 3-4 with a couple singles and a Grand Slam. Ashlyn Anderson went 3-5 with a single, double and a dinger . Carly Gragg and Katie Miller will be bruised as they were hit by the pitch three times for the night. Defensively, Ivy Brewer gunned down a Viking to Katie Miller at home from center field to end the third inning. Blazer’s got win number two of the season with a score of 26-4.

With game one in the books, there was no way to play game two on that field with those conditions.

“We waited for another game to finish on the turf field and moved game two over there,” Crouch said. Angelina Gear (Freshman) took the mound for her high school debut. The Vikings scored 3 runs in the first and would not cross home again. Angelina pitched three innings with an offense behind her that scored 11 runs in the first inning and 19 runs in the second inning: while all the Blazer’s scored at least twice in the game. Angelina helped herself at the plate, going 3-3 with a couple singles, a triple and 5 RBI’s. Amber Mott went 3-4 and Kailani Dohnam went 2-2, scoring all 4 plate appearances! Gabby Schultz (3-4) hit her second Home Run of the night. The Blazer’s finished this game 30-3.

The Blazer’s have scored 78 runs in three games this week. What a great way to start in the Sunflower League. They are doing amazing….we will face some much better competion going into the next couple weeks starting with Olathe East on April 3.