Using balanced scoring, the Blazer varsity wrestlers brought back a 48-24 duel win over Lawrence last week.
“Our great conditioning was the key to success,” said Coach Tyler Cordts. “And back to back Humphrey twins set the standard for the night.”
Kye Humphrey got things going with a pin of Sebastian Aguilar at 106 pounds. Kaydn Humphrey followed with a pin of Julian Cassella at 113 pounds.
That set the stage for three straight pins by Brayden Ratcliffe, Alex Weber, and Taven Ewbank.
At 138 pounds, Jamelle Dye of Lawrence scored a 24-9 tech fall over Anthony Rodriguez and Alden Hunt scored a 14-3 major decision over Zane Stutzman of Gardner.
Jensen McDermott turned things around for GEHS with a 7-5 decision over Cade Burghart at 152 pounds. Conner Greig scored a 74-8 decision over Jay Cheatham. Jackson Curbow pinned Ulises Rojo at 170 pounds.
The Blazers lost matches at 182, 195, and 220 pounds before Ryan Shirley earned a forfeit win at 285 pounds.
