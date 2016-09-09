Sarah Ulmer and Kenna Gillespie posted a perfect 3-0 record at number two doubles leading the GEHS tennis effort at the Leavenworth Invitational last week.
In number one doubles, Korah Calvin and Alexis Headrick went 1-2. Both singles players, number one Rylie Mueller and number Abby Keeney went 2-1.
All told, GEHS split 2-2 with both Lawrence and Leavenworth and defeated Shawnee Mission North, 4-0.
Blazers net wins at Leavenworth tennis invite
