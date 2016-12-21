Bryson Rohr (12) and Anthondy Reed (42) set the blazer defense with win against Olathe North at home last week. Submitted photo

Falling behind 27-12 at halftime, the Blazers varsity boys basketball team dropped a 50-35 EKL decision at Blue Valley Southwest last week.

GEHS, 3-2, trailed just 9-7 after one quarter, but saw Southwest go on an 18-7 second quarter run to go up 27-12 at halftime.

Despite the loss, GEHS got 11 points from senior point guard and nine from Conner Boyt. Austyn Hatton had seven points, Blake Nichols, four points, Bryson Rohr and Anthony Reed had two points apiece.