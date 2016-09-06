Jace Sprague scores on a 77 yard Touchdown reception from Griffon Johns on the opening play at St. Thomas Aquinas last Friday night. Unfortunately, the Blazers lost a 42 -13 decision to the Saints. Submitted photo

Falling behind 19-7 at halftime, the GEHS football team dropped its EKL opener at St. Thomas Aquinas 42-13 last Friday night.

GEHS struck on the first play from scrimmage when senior quarterback Griffin Johns connected with Jace Sprague on a 77 yard touchdown strike. The extra point was good and GEHS held a short lived 7-0 lead.

Back came STA with a long sustained drive and knotted the score at 7-7 just before the end of the first quarter. From there, the Saints mounted a 19-7 first half lead and never looked back.

GEHS added a second half touchdown, but it was too little too late as the Blazers lost its season opener.

At 0-1, GEHS returns home to host Bishop Miege. Bishop also stands at 0-1 after a 35-28 loss to Blue Valley.