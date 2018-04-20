Jeff Langrehr
Six JV tennis players participated in a home quadrangular April 10 with Lawrence, SMNW and ONW. Patrick Beane played three exciting matches at #1 singles. Beane claimed a highlight victory vs. SMNW winning the match in a tie break. #2 Singles player, Gavin Blakely also claimed one victory vs. SMNW, winning 6-1 in convincing fashion. Both players finished third in their respective divisions.
The #1 doubles team of Blake Burns and Dawson Burgoon also claimed third place in the top division as well by going 1 and 2 on the day.
The #2 doubles team of Ben Keeney and David Adamson had the top finish of the day for the Blazers by winning two of three matches to claim second place.
Overall, the JV team claimed third place, one win behind second place, Lawrence.
Blazers JV tennis team take third place
