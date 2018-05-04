The Blazer’s hosted the Firebird’s last night in a single game. They got a great team win 9-5. Submitted photo

Joanne Calvin

The varsity softball ladies will be on a game marathon now. With all the crazy spring weather, we are just now half way through the season with a 7-3 record. Girls will play a double header Thursday (away) and Friday (away) this week. Then a triangular on Monday (away), single game on Tuesday (away) and then a double header on Thursday (home).

May 3 is Senior night. There will be a game at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. with senior recognition in between games.

This will be the Blazer’s first game on a turf field.

Stats include: Payton Outler pitched a great game, with 3 strike outs and no walks.

LFS respected Katie Miller behind the plate, never attempting to steal.

Carly Gragg made a couple great catches in right field, including the game ending diving catch.

Gabby Schultz hit her 5th DINGER of the season.

Ashlyn Anderson hit her 4th DINGER of the season.

Emma Crouch hit her 2nd DINGER of the season and did a gret job at the plate. She went 2-2 with 2 walks. Carly Gragg went 2-4 with 2 RBI’s.

Amber Mott scored 3 times and had 2 RBI’s.