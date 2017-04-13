Blake Nichols shot an 88 leading a strong GEHS contingent at the Olathe North Invitational last week.
“The weather was not ideal for playing a round of golf, but the kids persevered and made it a great day,” said Coach Chris Lutz. “I’m proud of how the team is improving on a daily basis. Everyone had a personal record.”
Besides Nichols, Guy Talcott shot a 93, Zach Salazar, 96, Parker Guffey, 111, Austin Bond, 112, Cayden Simmons, 113, Logan Wheeler, 119 and Garrett Pendroy, 131.
Blazers golf squad impressive at invite
Blake Nichols shot an 88 leading a strong GEHS contingent at the Olathe North Invitational last week.