Blake Nichols shot an 88 leading a strong GEHS contingent at the Olathe North Invitational last week.
“The weather was not ideal for playing a round of golf, but the kids persevered and made it a great day,” said Coach Chris Lutz. “I’m proud of how the team is improving on a daily basis. Everyone had a personal record.”
Besides Nichols, Guy Talcott shot a 93, Zach Salazar, 96, Parker Guffey, 111, Austin Bond, 112, Cayden Simmons, 113, Logan Wheeler, 119 and Garrett Pendroy, 131.