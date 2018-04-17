Ryan Plankenhorn
The Blazers traveled to Lawrence Free State on April 12 to take on the Firebirds.
This game was dominated by good pitching from both sides.
Unfortunately, the Blazers could not provide enough run support to win the game. The final score was 3-1 in favor of the Firebirds.
Leading the Blazers offense was Dayvin Johnson who went 2-3 with a single and a triple. Johnson also drove in the lone Blazer run. Other players collecting hits were Colton Cassida, Tyler Henry and Isaiah Jackson.
Blazers fall to Lawrence Free State
