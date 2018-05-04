Coach Ryan Plankenhorn
The Blazers defeated the Ottawa Cyclones on April 28 5-2.
Getting the win was Reid Frase who pitched three innings giving up one earned run. Dakota Jackson relieved Frase and pitched three scoreless innings. Jackson’s outing dropped his ERA to below one run a game. Zavier Morin got the save.
The offense was led by a host of Blazers who tallied 12 hits on the day. Zavier Morin had two hits and had two RBI’s. Hayden Dryer also had two hits and a RBI.
The Blazers are now 7-7 on the season, winners of 6 of 7.
Blazers defeat Ottawa
Coach Ryan Plankenhorn