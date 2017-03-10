The Blazers used clutch free throw shooting down the stretch to secure a 54-51 first round 6A Sub-State win over Olathe South last week.
South, 10-11, tied the game at 48 with three minutes left in the game but saw the Blazers rally with key free throws.
GEHS trailed 14-12 after one quarter but held a slim 24-21 halftime lead. The Blazers stretched the lead to 38-31 after three quarters and held on for victory.
Devan Toomey led the scoring with 19 point. Bryson Rohr added 15, 13 of which came in the second half alone.