Several Blazers recently attended wrestling camps in Iowa. The team visited and wrestled at Grandview University,William Penn and Central College in Pella,Iowa. Submitted photo

Twenty six Blazers and four coaches recently visited and wrestled at Iowa College Camps as part of a special summer trip.

The team participated in camps at Grandview University, William Penn and Central College of Pella, Iowa.

“It was a great trip for the team as the kids got to do some fun activities as well as learn new wrestling techniques. The kids got lots of one on one attention in the camps and also got to view the college lifestyle,” said Coach Tyler Cordts.

Assisting Cordts on the trip were coaches Jared Gorney, Austin Keehn and Kyle Pacheco.

On the trip were Carlos Gaeta, Justin Garden, Zach Ghale, Brady Ditlevson, Alex Weber, Jacob Groefsema, Maggie Goodwin, Conner Greig, Brayden Williams, Taven Ewbank, Payton Moore, Zane Stutzman, Trenton Bryan, Jensen McDermott, Tate Ewbank, Kadyn Humphrey, Kyle Humphry, Jackson Flowers, Jackson Curbow, Brayden Ratcliffe, Kaiden Chindavong, Gabe Bonham, Dallas Shell, Noah Short, Eric Orrison and Hunter Curbow.