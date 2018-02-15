Friday night Feb. 9 was a great night for the entire program. All three teams claimed victories at SMN on their Winter Royalty Night. The sophomores won 61 to 35. Dayvin Johnson scored 22 points and Brock Stewart added 12 to lead the way.

The Blazer JV won 46 to 43 in a tightly contested game. Ethan Reynolds scored some clutch baskets late to help the JV claim the win.

Last Tuesday, Olathe Northwest – the #1 team in 6A – lost to SM North. So, the Blazers were taking on a team on their homecoming night that was flying high after a huge win. The Blazers took control of the game with an outstanding first half and managed to keep the Indians at arms length the rest of the night as GEHS claimed the victory 62 to 49.

Teven McKelvey led the Blazers well-balanced attack with 16 points. Brody Marshall contributed a double/double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tydus Webb and Reid Frase scored 9 each and Tyler Rollwagen and Luke Jennings scored 8 apiece. Jennings had a team high 11 rebounds and also led the Blazers with 8 assists on the night.

The challenges get larger as last week’s #1 ranked team, ONW, rolls into Gardner for a match-up Tuesday night.