The Blazer boy’s and girl’s basketball teams celebrated senior night with a pair of victories over EKL foe Blue Valley Southwest last Friday.

On the boys’ side, GEHS jumped to an early 15-7 lead and went up 15 points by halftime. The Blazers held a 48-27 lead after three frames and held on for victory.

Six seniors played their final regular season game and accounted for 61 of the Blazers 70 points.

Guard Austyn Hatton led the way with 16 points while Bryson Rohr added 13. Devan Toomey had 11 points; Anthony Reed had nine; Blake Nichols had seven and Conner Boyt had five points.

With the win, GEHS improved to 10-10 and will be the number four seed in 6A Regional play. The team remains home to host Olathe South (10-10) on March 1 at 7 p.m.

It was the same winning story for the Lady Blazers in a low scoring 43-24 win over Southwest.

GEHS, 16-4, led 6-5 after one quarter and went up 16-9 by halftime. The team tacked on 27 second half points to secure the victory.

Leading the way was Skyler Washington with 11 points. Taylor Carpenter had ten points; Kynli Nelson added nine; Cassidy Androff had six; Abbey Bilhimer had three; Kailey Burger and Madyson Beasley scored two points apiece.

GEHS begins 6A Regional play as the number two seed hosting seven seed Blue Valley, March 2 at 7 p.m.