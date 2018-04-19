Coach Windholz

The Blazer Baseball C team got a double-header sweep April 9 at home against Shawnee Mission East, 2-0 and 6-5.

In game one, Kellen Kuesser pitched an absolute gem allowing no runs and consistently pounding the zone with strikes. Gavin Young came in and closed the game out getting the final two batters out to secure the victory.

In game two, the boys got off to a quick start taking a 3-0 lead after two innings. The Lancers fought back by scoring five in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. In the bottom of the sixth the Blazers dug deep and scored three runs to take the lead 6-5, and the eventual comeback win.

Overall it was again a total team effort with all players contributing in some fashion. Amazing defense by Peyton Walker, Colby Holtgraver, Ian Deghand and Cayden Elder kept Gardner in both games.

Focused hitting and pitching by Caden Luna, Brendon Oschel, Alex Wisecup, Nate Bradford, Brady McAtee, and Brooks Langher proved to be the difference.

“We are very proud of the way the boys pull for each other and their pride in our school and baseball program, these are wonderful boys,” Coach Windholz said.