Coach Ryan Plankenhorn

The varsity Blazers had a nice week of baseball going 3-1 and a second place finish at the Desoto Baseball Classic. The Blazers defeated Olathe West by a score of 9-4 on April 17.

On Thursday, the Blazers defeated Pembroke Hill by a final score of 6-1. The Blazers had nine hits on the evening. Leading the Blazer offense were Tyler Henry, Corbin Schrack and Hayden Dyer. All three of these young men had multiple hits. Dyer also had three RBI’s. The winning pitcher was Logan Green.

On Friday, the Blazers defeated Desoto High School by a score of 1-0. Corbin Schrack tripled to score Tyler Henry for the lone run of the game. Pitching was stout for the Blazers as Reid Frase and Dakota Jackson combined to tame the Wildcat offense.

In the championship game on Saturday afternoon the Blazers took on The Saints from Saint Thomas Aquinas. Unfortunately the outcome was not in the favor of the Blazers. The Blazers lost the contest by a score of 4-2. The Blazers had eight hits on the afternoon. Two players had multiple hits for the Blazers. They were Hayden Dyer and Logan Anderson. The losing pitcher was Gunner Hohn.

The Blazers are now 4-7 on the season. Next action for the Blazers is the first home game of the season as the Blazers play Shawnee Mission South at 5:30.