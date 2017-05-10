Battling till the end, the Blazer boys’ varsity baseball team dropped a heartbreaking 9-8 EKL decision at Blue Valley West last week.
Despite the loss, the Blazers collected nine hits. Dayvin Johnson had a two RBI homerun and Chris Davidson had three RBI’s.
“The kids hit well and competed till the last out,” said Coach Ryan Plankenhorn. “I was real proud of the effort.”
At home, May 6, the Blazers cracked out 13 hits, but still lost an 11-9 decision to Shawnee Mission West.
Dayvin Johnson was 3-4 with a grand slam.
Blazers baseball squad loses twice
