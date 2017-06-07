The Blazer wrestling squad will hold a fundraiser, June 17, 8 a.m. at Prairie Highlands Golf Course.
The cost is $60 per person or $240 per team for the scramble. It includes a cart, lunch and drinks. A lot of prizes and a silent auction will be held. All funds will go to support the team.
For more information contact Tyler Cordts at 785-817-7189 or by email at [email protected]
