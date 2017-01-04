The Blazer wrestlers used the holiday break to sharpen their skills and now are set for return to competition.

The JV has their first ever duel tournament at Blue Valley Northwest Jan. 7. It is the first time to compete as a team and deploy their skills.

“This is the best JV team I’ve coached,” said Tyler Cordts, coach. “We will see big things coming from this group. The JV will also participate in a couple of varsity tournaments to prepare for varsity action in the future.”

The varsity will wait until Jan. 11 to travel to the Louisburg Invite.

“The varsity will get a big boost with the return of Drake Taysom,” said Cordts. “He took third at 113 pounds at state last season and we are excited to have him back in the lineup.”

So far, Conner Greig leads the way with 16 wins and holds a 16-5 record at 160 pounds. He took second at the Lee’s Summit Invitational and third at the Johnson County Classic.

At 132 pounds, Taven Ewbank holds a 16-7 record taking fifth at Lee’s Summit and second at the Johnson County Classic.

At 152 pounds, Jensen McDermott is 15-7. He finished second at the Johnson County Classic and fourth at Lee’s Summit.

At 195 pounds, Jackson Flowers is 12-8. He took second at Lee’s Summit and fourth at the classic.

In the heavyweight division, Ryan Shirley is 9-8 after placing fourth at Lee’s Summit and sixth at the Blazer Invitational.