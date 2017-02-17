The Blazer varsity wrestlers brought back a fifth place finish from the EKL league meet at St. Thomas Aquinas last week.
Leading the way was Conner Greig and Drake Taysom with second place finishes.
Third place awards went to Carlos Gaeta, Taven Ewbank, Jensen McDermott and Jackson Flowers. Ryan Shirley took fourth place.
“Overall, it was a pretty good day,” said Coach Tyler Cordts. “We won some big matches to get us set up for regionals.”
Regional competition takes place at Blue Valley this weekend.
Blazer wrestlers place fifth at EKL league
