In their first action after the winter break, the Blazer varsity wrestling team lost a 45-30 duel at Louisburg last week.
“We wrestled well, but lost in 50-50 situations,” said Coach Tyler Cordts.
Cordts said he did like the winning efforts of Brayden Ratcliffe, Jensen McDermott, Conner Greig, Tristen Martin and Drake Taysom. It was Taysom’s first match back from an injury.
Blazer wrestlers out dueled at Louisburg
In their first action after the winter break, the Blazer varsity wrestling team lost a 45-30 duel at Louisburg last week.