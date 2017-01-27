The Blazer wrestlers celebrated senior night with an impressive 48-30 win over Olathe Northwest Jan. 18.
“This was a big win for us, and each senior was escorted by their favorite teacher and received recognition,” said Coach Tyler Cordts.
Seniors honored were Angel Santander, Ryan Shirley, Tristen Martin and Daniel Yount.
Posting wins in the duel were Drake Taysom, Alex Weber, Taven Ewbank, Jensen McDermott, Conner Greig, Wyatt Hollingshead, Jackson Flowers, Martin, and Shirley.
Blazer wrestlers out duel ONW
The Blazer wrestlers celebrated senior night with an impressive 48-30 win over Olathe Northwest Jan. 18.