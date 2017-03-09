The Blazer wrestlers turned in an impressive performance at the State 6A meet in Park City last weekend.
Seven of the 11 state qualifying Blazers won at least one match and GEHS brought back a 12th place team finish.
Jackson Flowers led the way with a fourth place finish at 195 pounds. Fifth place awards went to Drake Taysom (120 pounds) and Conner Greig (160 pounds).
“It was a great season, and I’m already looking forward to next year,” said Coach Tyler Cordts. “Nine of our 11 state qualifiers return and it should be another great year.”
