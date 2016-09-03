After several weeks of preparation, the lady Blazer volleyball team will take to the court in action against Washburn Rural at the Miege Invitational.

“The girls have worked hard on the court and in the weight room all summer and it shows,” said Coach Alex Fitzmorris. “Their attention to detail and execution have improved the last few months and we can’t wait to begin the season.”

Fitzmorris is working with a roster that includes seniors Jesse Heniss and Courtney Wheeler, juniors Lauren Highfill, Macy Koetters, Kynli Nelson, Haylei Bell, Maddy Linden, and sophomores Kyla Shappell, and Ana Barnes. Morgan McIntire is the lone freshman on the squad.

Assisting Fitzmorris are Apryl Schmucker. The JV coach is Maggie Steele and sophomore coach is Becky Brents. The freshman A coach is Olivia Roudebush and the freshman B coach is Rhonda Windholz.

In addition to a challenging schedule, the Blazers will take a trip to the Louisburg Cider Mill, participate in the first Annual Lip-Sync competition and serve as volunteers at the Kade Meyer Celebration Run in mid September.

“We have a large core of returners plus two new faces to the varsity team. The girls have several years of experience together and are really coming together as a team” said Fitzmorris

Blazers fans won’t get to see a home match until Sept. 15 when GEHS host a quad with Bonner Springs, Blue Valley Southwest, and Spring Hill.