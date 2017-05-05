The Blazer varsity baseball squad dropped a pair of games in EKL action last week.
At home on April 25th, GEHS lost a 6-2 decision to Blue Valley Southwest despite the pitching staff allowing just three earned runs.
Offensive leaders were Conner Boyt and Tim Wood. Boyt hit a solo homerun in the game.
At St. James Academy April 27, the Blazers lost a hard fought 3-0 decision.
Zach Bass pitched well enough to win hurling 4 1/3 innings of scoreless ball.
Leading the Blazer offense was Wood, Dayvin Johnson and Kolbee Finnell.
Blazer varsity baseball squad loses twice
