After two weeks of practice Coach Abromeit’s team will take to the courts this week with a home quadrangular Aug. 30 at Leavenworth Invitational, September 1st.
“The team has been working hard in practice and I think we are stronger as a team than last season,” said Abromeit. We are anxious to get the season started.”
Singles players will likely be senior Rylie Mueller and sophomores Abby Keeney.
On the doubles side, junior Korah Calvin and will team with Alexis Headrick and number one doubles and senior Sarah Ulmer will team with Ashlyn Burrus at number two doubles.
Several other vying for varsity time include senior Kenna Gillespie, junior Emma Crawford and senior Ashley Crabbs.
Blazer tennis season swings into action
After two weeks of practice Coach Abromeit’s team will take to the courts this week with a home quadrangular Aug. 30 at Leavenworth Invitational, September 1st.