Feb. 5, the Blazer sophomores and JV played at Mill Valley. The sophomores lost 54 to 38 in spite of a 20 point performance from Dayvin Johnson. The JV claimed a 6 point victory over Mill Valley to claim their seventh win of the season.

On Feb. 6, the sophomores, JV, and varsity all played thrillers at SM West. The sophomore squad came up 2 points short in spite of a solid performance. Tye Brown led the scoring with 13 points.

The JV continued their excellent play as of late, but also came up just short in a 43-40 loss vs. a talented SMW team. Ethan Reynolds had 10 points, and Corbin Schrack and Preston Rohr added 9 each.

The varsity followed the same pattern and ended up in a wild finish vs. the highly-ranked Vikings. Several clutch offensive plays for the Blazers helped propel them to their sixth win of the season 63-59, including four key free throws in the final 15 seconds from senior Tydus Webb. Tydus led the Blazers in scoring with 17 points. He received plenty of help from his teammates as Luke Jennings contributed 11, Brody Marshall and Teven McKelvey 10, Tyler Rollwagen 7, Reid Frase 4, and Corbin Schrack 2 in a well-balanced attack for GEHS.