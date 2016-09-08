Battling till the end, the Blazer boys soccer squad dropped a hard fought 3-2 EKL decision to Mill Valley in its home opener, Aug. 26.
Tied 1-1 at halftime, GEHS went to work. Rees Taylor drove down the sideline and crossed a beautiful pass into the box where senior Jansen Ahrens scored.
Back came Valley. A controversial hand ball was called, and Valley converted the penalty kick to tie the game 2-2.
Later on Valley scored the game winner and escaped with a 3-2 win.
It was a different story in JV action as Mill Valley and GEHS played to a 0-0 tie. Inclement weather forced cancellation after halftime.
Before that, GEHS goal keeper Tyler Chaffee posted four saves to keep Valley at bay.