Playing their best golf of the season, the Blazers JV team took first place honors in its Home Invitational last week at Prairie Highlands course.

Cayden Simmons led the way outdueling 33 golfers with a first place score of 44. All nine Blazers recorded personal record scores.

Besides Simmons, Zach Salazar carded a 47, Blake Nichols, 50, Hunter Fesenmeyer, 53, Parker Guffy, 53.

Not placing but competing for the Blazers were Guy Talcott, 55, Logan Wheeler, 56, Austin Bond, 58, and Garrett Pendroy, 66.