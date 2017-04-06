The Blazer boys golf squad turned in an impressive performance at its season opening Invitational at Lions Gate last week.
Lions Gate, a Jack Nicklaus designed course in Overland Park, offered a real challenge, and the Blazers responded.
On the JV side, newcomer Hunter Skeens shot a respectable 112 in his first ever golf tournament. Guy Talcott shot a 118, Cayden Simmons shot a 120 and Zach Salazar shot a 122.
On the varsity side, senior Trystan Tovkach led the way with an 86. Trevor Hilliker shot a 100, Garrett Glover shot a 119, Hunter Fesenmeyer, 119, and Coby Heathman, 120.
Blazer golf team is impressive at invite
