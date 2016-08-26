The Lady Blazer golf team will started the season Aug. 22 at the Leawood South Invitational. Pictured are: Alexis Bailey, Alik Gillman, Taylor Snell, Taylor Hill, Hannah Trivitt-Clark, Sierra Washington, Shae Stamps, Mia Tovkach, Haley Meyer, Veronika Wojtas and Emma Dillon. Submitted photo

The Blazer golf season officially got started Aug. 22 with the Leawood South Invitational.

Defending 6A state champion Mia Tovkach led the Blazers in the invitational. This will be the first of three legs of the EKL tournament.

“The kids had a great summer of open green time, league play and tournaments and we are excited to get the season started,” said Coach Amy Van Rheen.