Submitted photo

After nearly a month of practice, the Blazer boys’ golf squad begins the season this week at the Lions Gate Invitational in Overland Park.

Leading the way will be senior and three time state qualifier Trystan Tovkach. Other top returners include Cody Heathman, Garrett Glover, Hunter Fesenmeyer, Zach Salazar, Blake Nichols, Nolan Fuzzell, Trevor Hilliker and Guy Talcott.

Top newcomers include Cayden Simmons, Hunter Skeens, Austin Bond, Logan Wheeler and Parker Guffey.

“I am very excited about the upcoming season,” said Coach Chris Lutz. “We have great leadership from our seniors. They have been pushing their teammates to get better each day.”