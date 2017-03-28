Submitted photo
Scoring 124 points, the Blazer freshman boys’ track team brought back a first place finish from the Blue Valley West Invitational last week.
Nine individual champions were crowned along with one relay. GEHS outscored runner up Mill Valley by 54.5 points.
“We had several outstanding performances,” said Coach Brian McGee. “I was real proud of the effort.”
Brett Harding had a big day leaping a new freshman school record long jump of 20’4 inches. He also won the 200 in an outstanding time of 23.6 (third all-time freshman. He teamed with Jakob Renaud, Atticus Ramsey, and Teven McKelvey to win the 400 relay in 47.02.
A.J. Rodriguez won the 400 meters in 56.10, and Owen Kroutch won the 300 hurdles in 47.4. Dayton Williams won the high jump with a leap of 5’6 inches and Cooper Cox had a pole vault clearing 8’6 inches.
Renaud clocked 11.4 (new freshman record. Shawn Waters tossed the shot put 41’0 inches, which resulted in a gold medal. Trenton Bryan threw the javelin a gold medal distance of 103’6 inches.
Silver medals went to Kevin Michaud (high jump 5’2 inches), Ramsey, 300 hurdles and 110 meter hurdles, and Renaud in the 200 meters.