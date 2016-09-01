Senior quarterback Griffin Johns ( 14 ) sets the offense in an Aug. 26 scrimmage . The team opens the season at St. Thomas Aquinas Sept 2. Submitted photo



Armed with its best defense in a decade, the Blazers began the season Sept. 2, 7 pm at EKL rival St. Thomas Aquinas.

Besides a stingy defense, the Blazers have nearly all of its starting skill players returning. Senior quarterback Griffin Johns returns to along with senior runningback Hunter Skeens.

The Blazers will battle STA, ranked third in EKL preseason polls. STA lost all of its starters from last years 9-3 team and also will rely heavily on its defense.

Leading the way will be Iowa State commit Angel Dominguez at defensive end.

Other top defenders will be Jared Flood (safety), Dan Bollig (linebacker), and Javier Derritt (Defensive line).