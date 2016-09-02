Following a four mile time trial August 26, the Blazer cross country teams travel to the Wichita 5k Gold Classic Sept.
“The boys team returns their top three from last year and our girls team will return no seniors, but five letterwinners and talented newcomer Kelby Wilson” said Larry Ward.
Returning letter winners for the boys are seniors Joe Corbin and Taylor Chambers, juniors Andrew Boline and Carson Hughes and sophomore Trent Cochran.
On the girls side, five letterwinners return in Isabella Hinck, Jayme Morris, Larissa Weidler, Alyssa Farrens, Jamie Gaither.
Top newcomers include Austin Faris, Dylan Wolford, Scott Cunningham, William DeBolt, Jackson Edwards, Gage Gooch and Owen Krouch.
Blazer Cross Country season begins in Wichita
