Dayton Williams cleared 6-0′ to place second at the Trailblazer Invitational last week. The jump tied the freshman school record. Photo courtesy of Brian McGee

For the first time since 2007, the Blazer boys track team captured first place in their Trailblazer Invitational last week.

Scoring in 17 of 18 events the boys accumulated 182 points to easily outdistance the 7 team field. Olathe East took second followed by Paola,Blue Valley Southwest,Truman,Mill Valley ,and Olathe Northwest.

The Blazers had five individual champions, one relay title and set several personal best.

Once again senior Matt Summerlin lead the way scoring golds in the 100 and 200 meters. He clocked 11.7 in the 100 and covered 200 meters in 22.3

Trent Cochran continued to excel in the 3200 with a gold medal time of 4:28.9. Colton Goodman cleared 13-6″ to win the pole vault and freshmen Teven McKelvey leaped 43″ 2″ to win the triple jump. The other gold went to the 400 relay team.

The Blazers had five silver medalist. Brett Harding leaped a season best 21′ for second in the long jump and Dayton Williams tied the freshman record with a high jump of 6-0′.

Jazz Davis took second with a pole vault of 13-0′ and Sam Stranathan was second with a discus toss of 133′-9″. Ryan Frank threw the javelin 168′-7″ for second.

Bronze medals went to Sae VHeon Alcorn ( 200 meters),

Parker Tenove ( 400 meters ) , Marshall Carpenter ( shot put and discus) and Dylan Wolford javelin).