LEFT: Senior Jazz Davis cleared 14’ in the pole vault” to place second at the Shawnee Mission North relays last week. The boys placed fourth in the team standings. RIGHT: Trent Cochran placed first in the 3200 meter race in the Shawnee Mission North relays in a new school record time of 9;34. The boys placed fourth in the 43 team invitational. Photos courtesy of Brian McGee

Scoring their most points ever at the Shawnee Mission Relays, the Blazer boys’ track team brought back a fourth place finish last week.

When the dust settled, GEHS placed fourth ahead of Shawnee Mission Northwest for the first time this year. It was the Blazers highest finish ever at North.

Leading the way was Trent Cochran who took gold and set a new school record in the 3200 with a time of 9:34.07. He beat the old record of 9:35 set by Mitch Loring.

“Trent went into this meet with one goal-a school record- and he accomplished that,” said Coach Brian McGee.

Silver medals went to Dylan Wolford who threw the javelin a personal record distance of 184’6 inches and Jazz Davis cleared 14’0 inches in the pole vault.

A bronze medal went to Colton Goodman who cleared a personal record 14’.

All told, GEHS scored 52 points and Leavenworth took first with 65, STA followed with 62 and Shawnee Mission North took third with 55.