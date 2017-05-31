Scoring 30 points, the Blazer boys track team brought back a 10th place finish from the 6A State meet in Wichita last week.
Trent Cochran led the way clocking a second place time of 9:45.39. Dylan Wolford added third place javelin points with a throw of 179’8.”
Cochran also took fourth place in the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:27.19. Ryan Frank placed fifth in the javelin with a throw of 172.’
Jazz Davis earned a sixth place finish clearing 13’6” in the pole vault.
The 400 meter relay team of Jakob Renaud, Matt Summerlin, Taevheon Alcorn and Saevheon Alcorn took seventh in a time of 42.9.
Parker Tenove took eighth place in the 400 meter race timing 51.2 and Saevheon Alcorn placed eighth with a 200 meter clocking of 22.7.
Blazer boys place tenth at state track meet
