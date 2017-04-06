Scoring 103 points, the Blazer boys track team brought back a second place finish from the Shawnee Mission South Relays last weekend.

“This marks the highest finish ever at South and the coaches are quite optimistic,” said Coach Brian McGee.

Leading the way was gold medalists Trent Cochran and senior Marshall Carpenter. Cochran covered 3200 meters in 9:54.3 while Carpenter tossed the shot put 47’5.”

Jazz Davis cleared 12’6” in the pole vault for a silver medal while Matthew Summerlin raced to second in the 200 meters in a time of 22.7.

Dylan Wolford took third with a javelin throw of 162’4” and Summerlin took third in the 100 with a time of 11.2.

Another bronze went to the 3200 relay team of Carson Hughes, Trent Cochran, Joe Corbin, and Parker Tenove in a time of 8:36.5.

Liam Sutton took fourth with a pole vault time of 12’0,” while Sam Stranathan tossed the discus 128’ for fourth place and the 400 relay of Jakob Renaud, Summerlin, Tae Alcorn and Sae Alcorn took fourth in a time of 44.1.

All told, GEHS tallied 103 points finishing behind Shawnee Mission Northwest which had 132 points.

Next up is the Olathe East Invitational Friday night at ODAC.