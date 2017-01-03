Skylar Washington has played a key role in helping the Lady Blazers to a 5-1 record so far this season. The Blazers return to action Friday night hosting Blue Valley West. Submitted photo

After a brief holiday break, the Gardner Edgerton high school boys and girls basketball teams resume their seasons with home games Friday night against Blue Valley West.

On the boys side, GEHS stands 3-2 after a 50-35 loss to Blue Valley Southwest. Despite the loss, senior point guard Devin Toomey had 11 points and Conner Boyt had nine.

“We’ve had good practice sessions during the break and look ready to take on West,” said Coach Jeff Langrehr.

On the girls side, Justin Mayer, first year coach, has guided his group to a fast 5-1 start.

Before the break, junior guard Taylor Carpenter scored 19 points to lead GEHS past Blue Valley Southwest, 62-40.

“I’ve been real proud of our effort so far,” said Mayer. “During the break we worked on our half court offense and getting more kids in the scoring column.”