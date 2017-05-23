The Blazers crowned four league champions, but they barely missed the league title by a mere 1.17 points to St. Thomas Aquinas last Friday night.

“I am extremely proud of the grit and toughness of this team,” said Coach Brian McGee. “We made some remarkable performances. We swept the pole vault and javelin to give us a chance at the EKL league title.”

Earning league titles were Mason Lumley in the high jump at 6’0 inches; freshman Teven Mckelvey in the triple jump with a leap of 44’4 inches, a school record; Dylan Wolford in the javelin with a toss of 165’8 inches his second straight league title; and Jazz Davis in the pole vault with a vault of 14’0 inches.

Silver medals went to Dayton William in the high jump with a leap of 5’10 inches; Colton Goodman in the pole vault with a vault of 13’0 inches; the 400 relay team and Ryan Frank in the javelin with a toss of 161’6 inches.

Bronze medalists were Sae Alcorn, a sophomore, who set a school record in the 200 meters with a time of 22.57; Matt Summerlin in the 100 meters with a time of 11.1; and Liam Sutton in the javelin with a toss of 157’10.

Other notable performances came from Spencer Klaasen in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles; Carson Hughes in the 1600; Parker Tenove in the 400 meters; Jakob Renaud in the 100 meters in a new freshman record time of 11.28; and Joe Corbin in the 3200.

St. Thomas Aquinas won the 10 team EKL title by a 127.5-126.3 margin over GEHS. Blue Valley took third followed by Blue Valley Southwest, Blue Valley North, Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley West, Miege, Mill Valley and St. James.