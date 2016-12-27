Following a two week winter break, the Blazer basketball teams return to action Jan. 6 hosting EKL foe Blue Valley West.

At the break, the Lady Blazers boast a 5-1 record, while the boys hold a 3-2 mark.

The Lady Blazers have used a balanced scoring attack enroute to their fast start. Junior point guard Taylor Carpenter tallied a season high 19 points leading GEHS to a 62-40 win at Blue Valley Southwest before the break.

“I have been pleased with our kid’s effort and ability,” said Coach Justin Mayer. “Our transition offense makes us go, but we need to improve our half court offense to get more players in the scoring column.”

Meanwhile, the boys entered the break on the heels of a disappointing 50-35 loss at Blue Valley Southwest. Despite the loss, senior point guard Devan Toomey had 11 points and Connor Boyt, nine.

“We just didn’t play well and Southwest did,” said Coach Jeff Langrehr. “We forced some turnovers in the second half, but couldn’t make enough shots to sustain a run. We will regroup and hopefully have good practice sessions during the break to get ready for West.”