The Blazer boys’ varsity baseball team met with mixed results in action against Lansing and Blue Valley Northwest last week.
GEHS defeated Lansing 15-4 before dropping a 5-1 decision at Blue Valley Northwest later in the week.
Against Lansing, GEHS collected 16 hits, and Reid Frase earned the pitching decision. Collecting multiple hits were Chris Davidson, Tyler Henry, Jonas Pippitt, Emilio Oropeza and Conner Boyt. Boyt also stroked a three run homerun.
Against Northwest, Nolan Quiring was 2-3 with the Blazers lone RBI.
Blazer baseball team splits games
