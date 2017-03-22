After three weeks of practice, the Blazer varsity boys’ baseball season begins March 22 at Belton.
“The kids have been working hard in practice and we look forward to the season,” said Coach Corey Schrack. “It will be our last season in the EKL.”
Top returners include Conner Boyt, Chris Davidson, Zach Bass, Kolbee Finnell, Tim Wood, Jonas Pippitt, Tyler Henry, Emilio Oropeza and Reid Frase.
Assisting Schrack are Ryan Plankenhorn, David Diener and Tyler Winholz.
Blazer baseball season begins versus Belton
