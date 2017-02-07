Kynli Nelson scored 13 points in the Lady Blazers 46-32 upset win over number one ranked Bishop Miege last Friday night. Photo courtesy of Shonda Burger

Falling behind early, the Blazers boy’s basketball team dropped a 77-35 EKL decision to top ranked Miege last Friday at home.

Miege went up 12-9 after one quarter, and trailed 37-21 at halftime. Miege used a 28-8 third quarter run to seal the verdict.

Despite the loss, senior Anthony Reed scored 13 points, and Devan Toomey had 11 points. Tyler Rollwagen had three points. Scoring two points were Austyn Hatton, Tevan McKelvey, Blake Nichols and Brody Marshall.