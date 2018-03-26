Wesley Dotson

KU Statehouse Wire Service

Scott Campbell traveled from North Carolina to address the House Federal and State Affairs Committee on Wednesday about a bill that would make an exception to the Kansas Open Records Act.

Campbell, who is the vice president of Data Acquisition at Randall-Reilly in Charlotte, North Carolina, supports House Bill 2598, which would allow the sale of names and addresses from the Kansas Secretary of State’s Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) for solicitation purposes.

Campbell wants his company to have access to names and addresses from public records of the Kansas Secretary of State so it can make better decisions on where to best sell industrial equipment such as John Deere and Caterpillar.

Campbell added that Randall-Reilly operates as a “business-to-business company,” not a “business-to-consumer” one, and works with local distributors all over the country, including Kansas.

“This would allow our company to better serve our customers, which are local distributors of industrial equipment in the state of Kansas,” Campbell told the committee.

While UCC records are open records, current law prohibits the sale of names for solicitation purposes. Kansas is the only state that has such restrictions, according to the Kansas Secretary of State office.

“The information is currently an open record,” said Kathy Sachs, deputy assistant in the Kansas Secretary of State office. “But there’s that restriction that says the information can’t be used for solicitation purposes. This bill would allow people to take those names and addresses and offer services likely based on the collateral that was secured.”

The office of the Kansas Secretary of State requires that a collateral on certain property is agreed upon between the UCC and the requestor of names and addresses before the information is distributed.

According to Sachs, the office is neutral on the bill.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, which employs approximately 20,000 workers in Kansas, said in a written testimony that it is in favor of the bill.

“Equipment manufacturers and their local distributors use this data to document security agreements and to provide relevant and timely information to equipment owners,” the company said.

According to Kansas Chief Budget Officer Larry Campbell, the bill would have no fiscal effect.

The committee is expected to take final action on the bill next week.

Wesley Dotson is a University of Kansas senior journalism major from Wichita.