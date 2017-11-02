Join the Johnson County Park & Recreation District and the Burroughs Audubon Society of Greater Kansas City for a multimedia presentation called “The Bees of Johnson County” Nov. 8, at 6:45 p.m. in the board room at the JCPRD Administration Building in Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee and Lenexa. The program is expected to last about an hour and is intended for adults.

During this free program, renowned bee expert Mike Arduser will unveil the results of native bee population surveys conducted on the Ogg Prairie in Shawnee Mission Park and at Kill Creek Park’s native prairie area. Learn what species are present in these remnant natural areas and which native plants the bees prefer.

Native bees are more efficient pollinators than European honeybees and critical for native plants and agriculture.

Johnson County was at one time 86 percent tallgrass prairie, but today less than 0.006 percent of that original prairie remains. Population levels of North American native bee species are declining across their ranges. This survey data will be critical as JCPRD moves forward with extensive prairie restoration work across Johnson County.

Arduser is retired from the Missouri Department of Conservation, where he was a natural history biologist and insect heritage biologist. His survey of the two JCPRD properties took place between April and October and involved about 40 acres.

For more information about the Nov. 8 program, call (913) 888-4713.