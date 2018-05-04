The Blazer Baseball C team split a double-header at home against Shawnee Mission South.
In game one, the crafty left-handed pitcher for the Raiders kept hitters off balance and threw a three hit complete game shutout for the 7-0 victory for south. Tyler Halbrook had 2 of the 3 hits for our team. Game two was a different story as our guys pounded out 10 hits and cruised to a 14-3 run rule victory. The offense was led by Keith Brown, Ian Deghand, Austin Brewer, Brenden Oschel and Nate Bradford whom all had doubles and some big time at bats. Ace Gavin Young pitched really well, consistently throwing strikes and pitching to contact.
Batters are now 7-4 on the season.
Batters split double header versus SMS
The Blazer Baseball C team split a double-header at home against Shawnee Mission South.