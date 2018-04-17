Hilary Hinderliter

Although the weather was not ideal for spring softball, the JV girls began the season with a bang against Olathe West.

To begin the first inning, Lauryn Karr, Mackenzie Minea and Makenzie Sumner walked with one out. Karr and Minea scored on wild pitches and Jaidyn Andrews also reached first base to welcome Mia Vallery to the plate with two runners on base. Mia had a big two run RBI triple. Bailey Bias knocked in 2 runs with an RBI in the bottom of the first. Maddie Steed found a way on in the first along with Caeley Billings who got her first RBI of the season. Lauryn Karr walked, but scored on Mackenzie Minea’s RBI triple, who also scored to make it 10-0 in the first inning.

In the first defensive appearance, Bailey Bias started on the mound. With the first two batters reaching base, the defense rallied to hold the Owls to only two runs. Lauryn Karr made a fantastic catch in left field to find the first out. They had a great hit which scored their first two runs of the game. Bias continued to work to get out of the inning by finding her groove on the mound. She forced two back to back ground outs for a 10-2 lead. Jaidyn Andrews walked to begin the second inning, scoring on Kylie Lee’s RBI triple.

JV had a five run second inning with Andrews, Lee, Bias, Steed and Billings crossing home plate to make it a 10-2 lead. Bias began the 2nd inning strong with her first strike out of the season. Although one Owl scored (reached on a walk), the Blazers defense was able to find two quick outs number three being another strike out. Blazers rallied to score 12 more runs in the third to bring the lead to 27-3. Mia Vallery had two great defensive plays at third to help end the game in the bottom of the third inning. Blazers won the game one, 27-3.

In the second game of the night, Billings started JV off with a single. Minea walked and scored on Andrews’ two RBI double to start the game 2-0. Maddie Steed was on the mound for the Blazers game two. Although the lead off batter reached with a base hit, Steed struck out the second batter leaving the runner at third. She also forced a ground out, fielding the ball to get the out, holding the runner again. The runner scored on a base hit to the fence making it a 2-1 game. Blazers found a third out with Makenzie Sumner making a great play to Kyleigh Bobki at first base. Steed started off the second inning with a single. Steed, Bobki and Minea scored on Makenzie Sumner’s big RBI double to make it 5-1. Vallery had an RBI double scoring Sumner. Blazers ended the second with a 6-1 lead. In the second inning Maddie Steed found herself getting all three outs. She struck out the first two batters and ended the inning fielding a ground ball to first. Bobki had a two out double to get Blazers started in the third inning. Kaci Smith (walked three times in a row), Billings, Minea Sumner, and Andrews all found their way on and scoring making the lead 10-1 in Blazer favor. Steed struck out her only three batters in the third inning. In the fourth Blazers rallied to score 11 runs with highlights being four walks, a Billings triple, Minea triple and Lee double. The very cold, last inning of the game, the Blazers fought to hold their lead. Blazers got the first two batters out fielding ground balls. The Owls found a little two out rally having three batters reach base to load the bases. Defense held strong to get out of the inning winning game two 21-1.